Simone Burns: N.I. human rights lawyer jailed for spitting at and racially abusing Air India cabin crew found dead near Beachy Head in England

A Northern Ireland human rights lawyer who was jailed for abusing an Air India cabin crew on a flight from Mumbai to London has been found dead near English beauty spot, Beachy Head.

Ms. Burns was jailed for six months in April for spitting and racially abusing the Air India cabin crew last year.

The lawyer's death comes 13 days after she was released from Bronzefield Women's Prison in Surrey.

Ms. Burns was originally from Belfast but had been living in England at the time of her conviction.

The incident on board the Air India passenger jet occurred when, after drinking three bottles of wine, cabin crew refused Ms. Burns a fourth because she was intoxicated.

Ms. Burns pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating.

Mark Kimsey, defending, said his client's actions were out of character.

“This is not a lady who has a drink problem.

"This is not a woman who has a drug problem.

"This is totally out of character," he said.

Ms. Burns' death was confirmed by Sussex Police.

"The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove," said a Sussex Police spokesperson

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner's officer."