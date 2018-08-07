Sinn Fein condemnation of attack on Kingsmill memorial sounds empty when party lauds the suspected murderer

Mickey Brady MP describes the attack on the Kingsmill monument as inexcusable and repugnant.

I ask if he will he now express the same condemnation for the brutal atrocity and act of ethnic cleansing carried out at Kingsmill on January 5 1976.

Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was one of 10 workmen shot dead in the Kingsmill massacre in 1976. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The unfortunate reality is that republicans eulogise the terrorists who carried out Kingsmills, Darkley, Tullyvallen and other such attacks right across this country. Does their hypocrisy know no bounds?

Mr Brady along with his Sinn Fein colleagues have attended numerous commemorations for Hunger Striker Raymond McCreesh, My family and I strongly believe McCreesh took part in the Kingsmill massacre, so it should come of no surprise that we reject his empty words of condemnation for the senseless attack on the Kingsmill memorial.

Let republicans admit who those provisional IRA members were who slaughtered my bother along with his colleagues at Kingsmill let them repent, apologise and admit that there was never any justification for the loss of one life in the pursuit of their misguided political object.

My brother didn’t stand in the way of a united Ireland, he was simply returning home from a hard day’s work.

Letters

McCreesh like many other so-called volunteers were nothing more than cold blooded, psychopathic killers, attaching themselves to a political ideology simply so they could kill their fellow man. These people weren’t heroes they were killers disguised by poetic folklore.

The attack on the Kingsmill memorial is a reflection of a warped republican narrative which portrays anything pro-British, pro-unionist or Protestant as bad unequal or unworthy.

While Sinn Fein continue to glorify and promote terrorists and their past activities we as a society will never move on to coexist in harmony.

No honourable man or women should entertain the prospect of facilitating their inclusion into the democratic process until we hear Sinn Fein clearly and unequivocally denounce past, present and future violence as a means to securing a political objective.

Colin Worton, Co Armagh