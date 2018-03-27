Sinn-Fein led delegation lobbies Downing Street

A Sinn Fein-led delegation, including Loughinisland massacre family members, has handed a petition in to Downing Street calling on the government to “end their blockage of legacy inquest funding”.

One of those who later met with Secretary of State Karen Bradley was South Down MLA Emma Rogan – daughter of Adrian Rogan who was shot along with five other men by the UVF in 1994.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Rogan said: “It was a great privilege to lead the Loughinisland families’ campaign to 10 Downing Street today.

“Alongside Sinn Féin MPs and our campaign legal representatives, we submitted a petition to the British government calling on them to honour their human rights and legacy obligations.

“This was followed by a meeting in Westminster with Karen Bradley. We made it clear that the complicity of her government and the DUP in blocking truth for my family, and others, is unjust and unacceptable.”

Ms Rogan added: “This undignified denial of truth must end immediately. The British government must move now to release legacy funding, as agreed in the most recent phase of talks, and bring this injustice to an end.”

She was joined by solicitor Niall Murphy, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Newry and Armagh MP Micky Brady.

South Down MLA Chris Hazzard also attended the meeting.

Mr Hazzard angered a number of terror victims and unionist representatives last month when he renamed his constituency office – the McNulty Magorrian advice centre – in Castlewellan after two IRA men.

The pair, Peter McNulty and Paul Magorrian, were killed while carrying out terrorist acts in 1972 and 1974 respectively.