Sinn Fein: This Troubles pension will be seen as shocking and disappointing

Sinn Fein says the final pension for Troubles victims is “unacceptable” after it was revealed it will exclude anyone with a terrorist or serious criminal conviction.

The legislation was passed by MPs last summer with regulations due to be published last night. DUP leader Arlene Foster warmly welcomed the details.

A judge will chair a committee which will decide who can receive the pension.

The News Letter understands people injured from 1966 to 2010 will be eligible for the payments, ranging from £2000 to £10,000 per year depending on injuries.

Applications for the payments can be made from the end of May and will be backdated to the date of the Stormont House Agreement, December 2014.

Recipients will be able to access the payments immediately regardless of age although anyone aged 60 or over will have the option of accessing ten years of payments as a lump sum. Psychological injuries will also be compensated.

There will be a generous transfer of 10 years worth of payments upon death to the spouse, partner or carer of any recipient of the pension.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster MLA called it “a massive and welcome step forward for the innocent victims of our Troubles”. She added: “It is particularly welcome that this pension will only be for those who were injured through no fault of their own”.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said he was “delighted” by the news and paid tribute to those who campaigned for it. “Of course we will continue to monitor the scheme to make sure it is fit for purpose, but I am glad there is finally light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Innocent Victims United spokesman Kenny Donaldson gave the scheme “a cautious welcome” but added that the Republic of Ireland must not create an equivalent scheme for its own citizens.

He also expressed concern the scheme “will in the main not deal with the issue of acknowledgement for the bereaved” calling for “a new focus” on addressing the issue from Stormont.

However Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said the UK government “clearly acted in bad faith” in briefing the media about the details before political parties and victims groups.

She also noted the UK provided no extra resources for the scheme and said the details so far were “unacceptable”. The details left victims “shocked and deeply disappointed” as they had expected it to be “in line with the legal definition of a victim”. Andree Murphy from Relatives for Justice agreed the scheme was “kind of shocking”.