Sister of murdered Lisa Dorrian in tearful appeal for information at scene of P.S.N.I. search for her body

A sister of murdered 25 year-old Northern Ireland woman, Lisa Dorrian, has made a tearful appeal to people to come forward with information concerning the whereabouts of her sister's body.

The P.S.N.I. started fresh searches for Lisa Dorrian's remains in Ballyhalbert, County Down - where she was last seen alive on February 28, 2005.

Lisa Dorrian was 25 years-old when she disappeared in 2005; the P.S.N.I. started treating Ms. Dorrian's disappearance as a murder enquiry in March 2005. (Photo: Pacemaker)

"Coming back down to Ballyhalbert has been really, really difficult," said Joanne Dorrian.

"People can't imagine what this feels like.

"My mum passed away a few years ago and she never got the answers she needed.

"It ruined her life and it has ruined our lives," she added.

The P.S.N.I. begin new searches in Ballyhalbert, Co. Down for Ms. Dorrian's remains on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Presseye)

Joanne Dorian stood side-by-side with her father, John Dorrian, during the press conference and described how Lisa's disappearance had impacted upon her family.

"To think Lisa could be here where we are today is just so hard to imagine but we are grateful for everything the police are doing.

"This is for Lisa - it's not for us - we want to give her what she deserves.

"If people could come forward and please just help us and give us some sort of peace - that's all we can ask for."