Sister of woman missing for 18 years held after body found in freezer

A body found in a freezer at a house in northern Croatia is apparently that of a woman who went missing more than 18 years ago, police said.

Officers said they have detained the sister of Jasmina Dominic, who was reported missing in 2005 but was last seen in 2000.

The body was found in the Dominic family home in the village of Pavlovec, north east of Zagreb.

Spokesman Nenad Risak said more details will be known after a post-mortem examination.

Mr Risak said family had told police in the past that Ms Dominic was living abroad.

Ms Dominic was 23 when she went missing.

Mr Risak said: "I've never had a case like this."