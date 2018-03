Six people were arrested for assault and a range of public order offences following a brawl at a bar in Cookstown on Saturday night, March 17.

Police officers were called to a disturbance at a ‘marquee party’ at the Dunleath Bar in the town shortly after 11pm.

According to a post on the PSNI Cookstown Facebook page, “the bar fight required significant police resources to quell”.

“Those involved were arrested and will be facing a judge soon enough,” the post said.