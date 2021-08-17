Six arrested after fighting between group of men and car crash
Six people have been arrested following car crashes and fighting between a group of men near a petrol station forecourt in Londonderry, the PSNI has said.
Video footage circulating on social media following the incident appeared to show a BMW collide with two other vehicles just outside the forecourt on the Buncrana Road, before mounting a footpath as another vehicle towing a caravan passed by.
Meanwhile, the footage also appeared to show several men run towards the vehicles with at least one carrying a pitchfork.
Another man, on foot, is shown narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming car. A woman appears to lift a small child from one of the vehicles which had been involved in the collision with the BMW.
Police say they were called to the scene of the incident at around 12.40pm yesterday.
The Buncrana Road remains closed.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location.”
The PSNI has appealed for information.