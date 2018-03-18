Six arrests during Belfast St Patrick’s celebrations

A senior officer has hailed the St Patrick’s Day policing operation in Belfast a success, with only a small number of arrests.

By early evening a total of six people had been detained in relation to public order offences.

Although that figure could be revised to take account of later incidents, on Saturday night Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said “only a few people” had failed to heed the police message to stay within the law.

Referencing Ireland’s Grand Slam rugby win over England, ACC Todd said: “There’s been every reason to celebrate today. Unfortunately a few people did not heed our message to act and drink responsibly which has led to 6 arrests.

“Officers will continue to be on patrol to make sure people stay safe. We are not out to spoil anyone’s fun however anti social behaviour will not be tolerated.”