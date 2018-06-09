Six to appear on cocaine charges

Six people are due to appear in court today (Saturday) in connection with the alleged possession and supply of cocaine.

Four men aged 21, 23, 30 and 59 and two women, aged 26 and 46 have been charged with a number of drug-related offences following the search of properties in the Coleraine area on Thursday.

They are due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old female who was also arrested as a result of the searches, has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.