Sixth arrest over NI murder probe

The dead man was found inside a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a property in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook.

A man aged 52 was arrested yesterday in connection with the death.

It comes after five other people, including three women - one aged 39 and two aged 22 - and two men aged 41 and 43 were detained yesterday on suspicion of murder.

All six suspects remain in custody this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “A post mortem examination will take place morning to determine the cause of death.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 346 13/03/19.