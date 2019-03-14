Sixth arrest over NI murder probe

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house Co Armagh.
The dead man was found inside a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.
A man aged 52 was arrested yesterday in connection with the death.
It comes after five other people, including three women - one aged 39 and two aged 22 - and two men aged 41 and 43 were detained yesterday on suspicion of murder.
All six suspects remain in custody this morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “A post mortem examination will take place morning to determine the cause of death.”
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 346 13/03/19.