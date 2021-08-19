Sleeping pair woken in middle of the night to find armed burglar carrying off their belongings in north Belfast

The collision was reported to the PSNI shortly after 7.00pm on Wednesday.

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast at around 3.15am today.

The PSNI said that “a man and a woman woke to find a man in their home” and that “he was disturbed in a different room of the house by the woman, who saw that he had a knife and some of her property in his hands”.

They added: “The man fled the scene with a number of high-value items and a quantity of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating burglary.

“Thankfully, the occupants were physically uninjured but they have been left shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between the hours of 1.45am and 2.30am to contact us on 1010 quoting reference 185 of 19/08/21.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a taxi which was seen in the area at the time.

“We would like to make it clear that the driver not a suspect, but may have information which could help with our enquiries.

“Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Click here: Tyrone lorry driver charged after coke and heroin found in chocolate shipment

Click here: Sibling of UDA sectarian murder victim breaks 20 year silenceA message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.