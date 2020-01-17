Snapchat footage link to Fortwilliam Parade stabbing

A 27-year-old man was remanded into custody charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

Matthew Dowd appeared before the city’s magistrates court in connection with a suspected knife attack on another man at Fortwilliam Parade.

Police said the alleged victim was taken to hospital after sustaining a number of stab wounds early on Thursday morning.

Dowd, of Chichester Park North in Belfast, faces counts of attempted murder and possessing a bladed article.

He is further charged with having a quantity of Class C drugs, namely Xanax tablets and Pregabalin capsules.

Entering the dock in handcuffs, the accused nodded to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing.

However, defence solicitor Owen Beattie, of KRW Law, stressed that a statement of complaint has yet to be made in the case.

He claimed that the alleged victim is “well known to the PSNI in Belfast”.

An issue was also taken about social media clips said to have been put to Dowd during police interviews.

“There was reliance on Snapchat footage.

“I have raised concerns about the potential provenance of that,” Mr Beattie told the court.

He added that his client may mount a bid to be released in the coming days.

Remanding Dowd in custody, District Judge Fiona Bagnall ordered him to appear again by video-link on February 14