Sniffer dogs being deployed as detectives step up search for suspected murder victim Pat McCormick

Specialist sniffer dogs are being deployed as the PSNI steps up its search for the missing, believed murdered, County Down, father-of-four Pat McCormick, who was last seen in Comber on May 30.

Police are conducting further searches in the Comber area today as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and murder of William (Pat) McCormick.

Officers will be using specialist victim recovery dogs and assisted by the Community Search and Rescue Team. This search operation is likely to continue throughout the course of the day and will incorporate the main routes in and out of Comber.