Soldier F: Our sister doesn’t speak for us says Bloody Sunday family

The Museum of Free Derry has issued a statement saying that one of the Bloody Sunday families are “outraged” by recent comments by one of their siblings.

Kate Nash, whose 19-year-old brother William was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, told the News Letter recently that most relatives of the 14 people killed on the day do not want to see Soldier F jailed - even if he is found guilty in his forthcoming trial for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during events of the day.

Kate’s comments were later welcomed by the Northern Ireland Veterans Association with one former Para descrbing them as “noble”.

However in the statement from the Museum of Free Derry, Alan Nash hit back at her comments. “Kate had no right to say what she did about Soldier F, and our whole family want to state publicly that she does not represent either our family or our views and she never has,” he said. “We told her that years ago, but she continues to speak out of turn. Well, no more.

“Careless comments like these could cause real damage to a case that Derry families have worked so hard for. It isn’t our place to comment on Soldier F, he didn’t kill our brother, or shoot our father – Kate has no right to discuss this.

“It has taken 47 years for Derry to get to this point of almost seeing a para in court – so this interference is not welcome. This week has been very damaging to the pursuit of justice. In future, we ask that all matters relating to Bloody Sunday be directed at our brother Paddy Nash – and not at a family member who badly misrepresents our views and the feelings of so many others.”

The statement was issued in the names of Alan, James, Mickey, Paddy, Charlie, Mary, Bridget and Eddie Nash.