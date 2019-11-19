SOLVED: The mysterious disappearance of ‘M’ from PSNI Craigavon Facebook

The disappearance of wise-cracking police officer ‘M’ from the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page has been the source of angst among thousands of adoring fans.

The witty officer has been missing from the pages of the popular page for weeks with many visitors voicing concern.

PSNI Craigavon Facebook page

Most said they are missing the eloquent officer who has visitors in stitches with his creative posts.

He was renowned for making dull and mundane police messages fun and exciting.

Indeed there were rumours that top international conglomerates had been bidding for his services - he had become so popular.

The last time ‘M’ disappeared from PSNI Craigavon, he had been off injured but returned with beguiling posts about his time off.

Thanking the doctors and all the medical staff, ‘M’, who has a huge following in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, got straight back to work (after a wee moan).

He had said: “It was a #TotesEmosh return to the station today after a few weeks feeling sorry for myself with my hand boo boo.”

However, this time he appeared to have disappeared without a farewell or a note to say where he had gone.

After a query to the PSNI press office, it appears ‘M’ has ‘moved on to pastures new’.

The police said ‘M’ no longer works in the Craigavon area but he is still in the PSNI.

This will be a huge disappointment to his many fans.