‘Some confusion’ over new speed limit outside Carrickfergus school

Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists over new speed restrictions on Carrick’s Belfast Road.

The restrictions came into operation last month close to Model Primary School in the Co Antrim town.

Carrickfergus Road Safety Committee has welcomed the new measures on the Belfast Road. Pictured are: (back) Joanne Campbell and Chris Shaw, PSNI; (front) David Hilditch MLA, Isobel Day, Beryl McKnight, Jenni Miller, principal of Carrickfergus Model , Cllr Cheryl Johnston and Roy Beggs MLA.

A spokesperson for Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “It seems there’s some confusion but when the 20mph signs are flashing that section is restricted to 20mph.

“This is purely as a road safety measure to allow the children to get to and from the school safely.

Please keep this in mind as I’ve noticed people are still travelling in excess of 20mph.

“So keep below 20mph and don’t get yourself a ticket heading to or from work.”

Introducing the measure for the start of the new school term, the Department of Infrastructure explained the part-time speed limit applies for a distance of just under 500 metres in the morning when pupils are arriving at school. It also operates at two separate times during the afternoon when pupils are leaving.

Forty-six motorists were detected driving above the speed limit less than 24 hours after the restrictions were imposed.

Carrickfergus Road Safety Committee has also appealed to drivers to be aware of the change.

East Antrim MLA David Hilditch, chair of the committee, said: “This has been a long-awaited project that we are delighted to see come to fruition and hope this will improve the safety of all residents, commuters and pupils along this very busy stretch of road.

“Previously drivers were travelling over the 40pmh limit, reducing their ability to break in time for the crossing point, which is putting lives at risk. We would also like to thank the Department of Infrastructure and PSNI for working with us and providing this substantial investment to improve road safety in our borough.

“The committee would urge all drivers to comply with this new measure to improve road safety at this local school.”