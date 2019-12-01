Someone could have been 'killed or seriously injured' by this stolen car - but the driver walked away

Police are appealing for information after a stolen car was driven dangerously - before coming to a stop when it smashed into a street light.

In a post on PSNI West Belfast an officer says: "Have a look at the state this stolen vehicle ended up in after being driven dangerously on the Glen Road last night!

The car driven along the Glen Road

"Woodbourne LPT officers came across this vehicle after it had been abandoned, having mounted the kerb and stuck a street light, causing substantial damage to the light as well as the vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle had made off.

"How someone walked away from this, we will never know! Someone could seriously have been killed as a result of this drivers selfish actions."

The post was added on November 30 - and the public are now asked to help in the investigation.

"If you were in this area at approximately 23.30 hours last night, perhaps you witnessed the crash?

"Or maybe you were passing and have dashcam footage of the incident?

"If you can offer any information as to the identity of the driver of this vehicle or assist in our investigation in any way, please contact 101 and quote serial 2077 of 29/11/1

"Help us to take such dangerous and reckless individuals off the road and bring them before the courts."