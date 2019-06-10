Somme mural paint bombed

A mural commemorating the WW1 Battle of the Somme has been paint bombed.

It follows the burning of a Soldier F banner in Lurgan recently and the paint bombing of republican murals in the north Lurgan area.

Splurges of white paint were discovered on the Avenue Road mural this morning.

A statement from the Avenue Road Somme Society said: "Once again the ignorant and uneducated fools have attacked a memorial to our Brave.

"This mural is historical and educational and great words spoken by both sides of the community is something that we hold highly.

"Paint washes off and we will continue to educate our town of the True Heroes Of Ulster.

"Anyone any information on this attack please don't be afraid to pass it on to the correct people."