Son of Jim Donegan: ‘Daddy, you’ll forever be my hero’

The son of a man shot dead in front of a school in Belfast on Tuesday has said his late father will “forever be my hero.”

Hundreds of children and young people were in the vicinity of St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School on west Belfast’s Glen Road on Tuesday afternoon when a gunman approached father-of-three Jim Donegan and opened fire.

Jim Donegan was shot dead in west Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old, who was sat in his Porsche sports car waiting to collect his 13-year-old son, was shot several times and died at the scene.

Teachers used coats to cover the windscreen of the car in a bid to try to shield pupils from the scene.

Jim Donegan’s eldest son, Cris Donegan, has posted a touching online tribute to his late father.

“You’ll never know just how proud I was to call you my daddy, you’ll forever be my hero,” the heartbroken young man wrote. “Love you”.

He also posted a photograph from his childhood of him and his late father wearing Liverpool FC jerseys, with a message expressing his wish his Dad was still here.

Two men aged 49 and 51 who were arrested in west Belfast on Wednesday by officers investigating the murder have been “released unconditionally”, the PSNI said.