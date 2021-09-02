South Armagh fiasco: names and parties of politicians in the PSNI report are redacted 127 times

PACEMAKER PRESS 06/1994 324/94 Protest rally against high security in Crossmaglen during construction work on Army/RUC station

But all of these quotes – 127 in total – are attributed simply to: “Elected representative”.

Not even the parties which these representatives belong to are given.

The report has caused a major stir because it recommended the following measures (among many others):

> Commanders should consider hiding memorials to murdered police officers from public view, in case republicans are offended by them when they visit a station;

> Creating joint “cross-border policing structures” which will let police carry out pursuits on both sides of the border – “as a minimum”;

> That the “look and feel” of police checkpoints must be “carefully considered to minimise community impact and avoid legacy associations”;

> That officers should have “a balanced understanding of emotional legacy issues” and recognise the “positive and respectful narrative” of south Armagh, with training provided by “external community” sources if need be.

The following are just a small sample of the anonymous politicians’ quotes which are peppered throughout the report, in large part to give weight to its conclusions:

> “Yes there were bombs and mortar attacks on the station, but there was also UDR men and paratroopers who were coming out who were psychopaths and who wronged the community.”

> “[We] need a big gap to be put between RUC of the past and PSNI of now and the future ie an inclusive organisation representing all of us.”

> “Nine out of 10 people won’t ring police as they either won’t turn up or won’t get back to give answers.”

> “Raises a lot of questions about trust and confidence and whether dirty tactics are still ongoing.”

> “Why wouldn’t somebody want to serve as a police officer in their own community in the same way as a fireman, doctor, teacher, paramedic etc? It is the paramilitary force that is off putting for people”.

The south Armagh report is just the latest of several controversies to hit Mr Byrne – ranging from the Bobby Storey funeral last summer to the perceived inaction over two INLA members firing Armalite assault rifles at a commemoration in Londonderry last month.

Its roots can be traced back to Christmas Day, 2019, about six months after Mr Byrne took up the role.

On that day Mr Byrne had visited Crossmaglen police station, in the heart of republican south Armagh, and posed for a picture outside with some of the officers on duty.

Two of the officers were holding G36 rifles.

This caused a storm of protest from republicans about the “militarised” nature of policing in the area, and Mr Byrne apologised.

What happened next was that he commissioned a report into policing arrangements in south Armagh.

The report itself was written by two senior officers in the area (of chief superintendent and chief inspector rank).

Inexplicably, it is dated “December 17, 2020” – suggesting the PSNI top brass has known about it for over eight months, and said nothing.

The PSNI was asked about this but did not explain it (or why the names of all the “elected representatives” were being hidden).

It said: “We will not be making any further comment on this matter today. The chief constable will be discussing the matter at [Thursday’s] Policing Board meeting.”

