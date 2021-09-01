PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne during an interview at the Killeavy Castle Hotel, Newry, after briefing members of the South Armagh community on the details of the report on policing in the area.

It comes after unionists expressed anger at the possibility of such a move, following a PSNI report with 50 recommendations for policing in the area.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “This afternoon I spoke to the Chair of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and gave him an assurance there would be no removal of memorials to fallen colleagues from any operational police stations.

“As I said yesterday in relation to Crossmaglen, with any agreed station closure and redevelopment, comes an inevitable requirement to consider how best to manage the transition of memorials and honour our fallen colleagues. When this time comes this will be handled properly and with sensitivity and in full consultation with the families of those murdered delivering policing in South Armagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I will provide more detail on this and other issues raised within the report at tomorrow’s Public Meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.”