South Armagh policing row: Chief Constable Simon Byrne vows RUC memorials will not be removed
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has given assurances that RUC memorials would not be removed from south Armagh.
It comes after unionists expressed anger at the possibility of such a move, following a PSNI report with 50 recommendations for policing in the area.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “This afternoon I spoke to the Chair of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and gave him an assurance there would be no removal of memorials to fallen colleagues from any operational police stations.
“As I said yesterday in relation to Crossmaglen, with any agreed station closure and redevelopment, comes an inevitable requirement to consider how best to manage the transition of memorials and honour our fallen colleagues. When this time comes this will be handled properly and with sensitivity and in full consultation with the families of those murdered delivering policing in South Armagh.
“I will provide more detail on this and other issues raised within the report at tomorrow’s Public Meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.”
MORE NEWS