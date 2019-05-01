Spate of burglaries may be linked, say police

Detectives investigating a spate of burglaries in east Belfast yesterday have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police received reports of five break-ins and believe the incidents may be linked.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: "We received reports between 7:35am and approximately 12:50pm yesterday of four burglaries at addresses in the Cabin Hill Park area, and a report of a burglary at an address in the Upper Newtownards Road area yesterday around 6:50am.

"A number of power tools were reported stolen from sheds including petrol hedge cutters, a Ryobi drill, a tool box and two red plastic containers. It was reported these burglaries occurred between 5:30pm on Monday 29th April and 12:50pm yesterday (30th April).

"We believe these may be linked at this time, and I am appealing to anyone who was in these areas and saw any suspicious activity, or who is offered items similar to those reported stolen for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us. I would also appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 432 of 30/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.