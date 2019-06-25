Spate of burglaries: Police probe eight incidents over weekend

Police in Newry, Mourne and Down are urging members of the public to be vigilant following a number of reports of burglaries in the area in recent days.

Over the course of the weekend a total of eight burglaries were reported in the Whitecross, Camlough, Mayobridge, Newry, Banbridge and Ballynahinch areas.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "It was reported that on Friday 21st June at around 10.10pm a premises on the Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch was broken into and a trailer and two multi head strimmers were stolen.

"Four burglaries occurred on Saturday 22nd June, on the Carnacally Road, Mayobridge between the hours of 6.15am and 4pm, on the Armagh Road, Newry between the hours of 7am and 2pm, on the Aughnacloy Road, Banbridge between 10am and 1pm and on the Greenan Road, Newry between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

"A further three burglaries occurred on Sunday 23rd June, on the Main Street Camlough between 8pm on the previous night and 8am on the morning of the 23rd, on the Dublin Road, Newry between 3.30pm and 6pm and on the Drummond Road, Whitecross sometime before 6pm.

"We believe there may be links between some of these burglaries and would ask anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in any of the areas listed above around the relative times to please contact detectives in Newry on 101. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

DS Bell added: "There are a number of steps you can take to prevent burglaries. Firstly make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors, even if you are just stepping outside for a few minutes. Get into the habit of doing this every day and make sure to get everyone in the house involved. The more you make this part of your daily routine, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars.

"Secondly, if you see something on your street or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and give us the information as soon as you can. We have caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. We have stopped vans with stolen goods on-board because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be."