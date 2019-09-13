Specialist P.S.N.I. detectives swoop to make five arrests during incident at Belfast International Airport

The P.S.N.I. arrested five people at Belfast International Airport on Friday morning.

Detectives from the P.S.N.I.’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force supported by Border Force and working with H.M.R.C. arrested four men, aged 55, 29, 23 and 23 and one woman aged 49.

All five were arrested on suspicion of offences related to the importation and possession of counterfeit goods.

The four men and one woman have been taken to Antrim Police Station and are assisting detectives with their enquiries.

There are no further details at this time.