Speeder clocked at 122mph on notorious NI road

Police have revealed they detected a motorist driving at 122mph along one of Northern Ireland's most dangerous roads over the Easter weekend.

The speeder was clocked on the Frosses Road outside Ballymena in Co Antrim on Saturday evening.

Police detected the speed at 122mph. Image: PSNI.

PSNI Roads Policing shared the details with the public on social media, adding the culprit "claimed he wasn't paying attention to his speed".

Over the years the Frosses Road has been the scene of numerous fatal road collisions.

One woman commented on the PSNI social media post that her brother had been killed in a crash on the road 10 years ago. She described the behaviour of the driver caught at the weekend as "disgusting".

Another person described the speed as "absolutely ridiculous", adding "Let's hope the judge thinks so too".