Speeding businessman was on way to play golf match near Larne, court told

A businessman caught doing more than twice the speed limit in a van claimed he was in a rush after being asked to play for his golf club which was a “man short” in an Ulster Cup match against another club.

Nigel Lucas (58), whose address was given as Argyle Business Centre in Belfast, was caught doing 62mph in a 30mph in the Larne area in May last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess speed.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was travelling from Belfast to take part in a fixture with his golf club which was a “man short” and he was told to be at a club near Larne by 9am.

He was detected by a mobile speed camera at 9.08am.

The court heard the defendant owns Alpha Electrical Distribution Ltd.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it was a “very high speed”.

The judge said he heard the explanation given to the court regarding the speed and said that would have been “little comfort” if the defendant had hit somebody.

The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £400.