Speeding police drivers disciplined

Two police drivers from a specialist unit have been disciplined by the PSNI for speeding without a “justifiable policing reason” in Co Tyrone, the Police Ombudsman’s Office has said.

The speeding incident, which happened at the Cookstown end of the Moneymore-to-Cookstown dual carriageway in October 2016, was reported by a member of the public.

The man told the Ombudsman’s Office that one car passed him just before the dual carriageway narrows to a single lane, quickly followed by another car which he alleged cut in on him, almost causing a collision.

He estimated that the second vehicle had been travelling at well over 70 mph in a 60mph zone just before the single carriageway 40mph limit.

The driver said neither vehicle had police markings, nor were their flashing lights or sirens activated, but he had subsequently seen both turning into Cookstown police station.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman’s Office said enquiries confirmed that the two police cars had been travelling one behind the other at the time and location mentioned by the complainant. Both vehicles were associated with a specialist police unit.

A system used to monitor police vehicles indicated, within a margin of error of 10%, that the lead vehicle was going between 77 and 82mph.

The PSNI has implemented a recommendation from the Ombudsman’s Office that both drivers should be disciplined.