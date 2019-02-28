Spike in thefts of tools from work vehicles

Police have warned of a spike in the theft of tools from work vehicles across Co Armagh.

The PSNI said on Wednesday they had to deal with ‘several incidents’ in the Portadown and Craigavon area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please consider the security of tools and where you park/leave your vehicles when at work or home.

“Thieves have also targeted unattended vehicles in and around Park and Ride areas.

“If you have witnessed anything or have seen any suspicious activity, please call 101 and quote 438 of 27/02/19.”