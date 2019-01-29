Spitting sightseer ruptured police officer’s eardrum

A sightseer arrested for spitting on a man in Belfast city centre screamed so loudly that she ruptured a policeman’s eardrum, a court heard on Tuesday.

Inga Maksvityte, 36, was given a four-month suspended jail term after admitting to her drunken behaviour.

The Lithuanian national, of no fixed address, was detained over her outburst at Royal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she had been pointed out to police by a man who claimed she spat on him as he walked past.

A prosecution lawyer said Maksvityte continued shouting while she was being spoken to and then detained.

“She was screaming so loudly the arresting officer suffered a perforated eardrum,” he disclosed.

Maksvitye pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and common assault.

Defence counsel said she wanted to apologise to those who witnessed or were affected by her actions.

The barrister said his client travelled to Belfast after visiting a friend in Dublin.

“She spent five days in Belfast sightseeing and looking at our beautiful city,” he told the court.

“She admits that she was a bit drunk when she spat on the other person, and she explained that her screaming was a result of the police officer taking her identification documents from her and putting them in his pocket.”

Confirming Maksvityte wanted the case dealt with, counsel added: “She is anxious to travel back to Lithuania.”

Based on the guilty pleas, District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a total sentence of four months imprisonment, suspended for a year.