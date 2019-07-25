Springfield Road shooting: Detectives arrest 33-year-old man

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in west Belfast.

A man, aged 30, was shot outside a chip shop on the Springfield Road around 8pm on Monday.

The victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and back. He remains in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The suspect is currently in custody at Musgrave assisting officers with their enquiries.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said the main line of enquiry was that paramilitaries were involved in the shooting.

She said that five rounds were fired, two of which hit the victim.

DCI White told the BBC the three stray rounds “could have injured anybody”, including women and children who were in the area at the time.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the shooting has been released unconditionally.