Springfield Road shooting: Suspect released unconditionally

A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting in west Belfast has been released unconditionally.

A man, aged 30, was shot outside a chip shop on the Springfield Road around 8pm on Monday.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man who was arrested over the shooting was been released unconditionally.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm.”