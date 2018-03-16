St Patrick’s Day: Stay out of Holylands, PSNI ask young people

The PSNI have issued an appeal to young people to stay away from “residential areas of the Holylands” on St Patrick’s Day after disorder in the area in recent years.

A spokesperson said: “While we welcome everyone to enjoy the official St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Belfast, our message to young people is to celebrate the holiday away from the residential streets of the Holyland area.”

Addressing disorder in the area last year, the spokesperson said: “Last year, a significant number of young, drunk people behaved in an unacceptable manner. This behaviour had a hugely detrimental impact on other residents of the Holyland and surrounding areas – and will not be tolerated.

“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queens University and Ulster University, there will be significant police resources in the area to keep everyone safe.”

The spokesperson continued: “So enjoy yourselves – but don’t drink in the street or rock the boat. Students risk disciplinary action by their universities, colleges and schools.

“And remember, fooling about can sometimes get out of hand and end up in a criminal record which can affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.”