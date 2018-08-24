Stabbing incident: Men charged with attempted murder

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in Belfast earlier this week have charged three men with attempted murder and a number of other offences.

The men were arrested following an altercation in the Laganbank Road area on Wednesday, August 22 during which a teenager was seriously injured.

The three men aged 21, 24 and 31 are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later today.

Two other men aged 35 and 47 who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.