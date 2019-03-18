Stabbing victim said drugs found in home were for pain relief

Police found a small amount of Class A drugs - morphine sulphate - in a bedroom drawer at the home of a Carrickfergus man who said they were prescribed tablets he had been given at hospital for pain relief after being the victim of a stabbing.

Mark Shaw (28), of Castlemara Drive, pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, District Judge gave the defendant a one-year conditional discharge “in light of the circumstances”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant did not have a drug problem and that his client had put four tablets in the drawer to keep them out of sight of his young child.

The drugs were found in June last year.