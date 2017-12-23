Staff ‘badly shaken’ after armed robbers steal large quantity of prespcription drugs

Staff have been left ‘badly shaken’ after a large quantity of prescription drugs were stolen from a Belfast pharmacy.

Thieves threatened staff at the pharmacy on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast on Friday 22nd December.

Detective Sergeant Michael Duffield said: “Police received a report that a man, armed with a suspected handgun, entered the pharmacy at around 9pm, threatened staff members and demanded cash and drugs from them.

“These were handed over to the man before he left the scene, on foot country-bound, along the Lisburn Road.

“The man was described as being aged in his 40’s and wore glasses. He was also wearing a dark beanie hat with a scarf pulled up over his face, a light green coloured puffa jacket, dark trousers and dark shoes.

“Two staff members, one male and one female, were left badly shaken following the incident.

“As a result of this robbery a large quantity of prescription medication was taken and I would ask anyone who is offered medicines that have not been prescribed to them by a doctor to be aware of the very real danger they could pose to their health.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the Lisburn Road area, near Tate’s Avenue, at the time of the robbery, and who may have information which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1569 22/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”