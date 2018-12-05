Staff flee shop after activating panic alarm

Shocked staff fled a Co Armagh shop after activating a panic alarm during what is believed to be an attempted robbery.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson praised staff at the Spar in Tandragee for their quick thinking in what was a ‘tense and frightening situation’.

Staff at Spar set off panic alarm

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr said he ws concerned following the incident in Church Street at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

He said he spoke to police at the scene and was shocked to learn that staff had to flee the shop and he also praised staff as they were able to activate the panic alarm in what he described as a ‘frightening’ situation.

He said: “The people of Tandragee are shocked by this incident and indeed the staff members who were working in the shop on the night have been left upset and frightened.

“I want to praise the staff as this would have been a tense and frightening situation yet they were able to activate the panic alarm and safely get out of the building.”

He continued: “I understand that someone entered the shop in a threatening manner and made an escape after accessing rooms on the first floor of the building.

“I would ask the public who would have been in the vicinity of the shop on the evening of Tuesday 4th December to contact the PSNI on the 101 number and report any suspicious activity or provide any information that can assist the PSNI in their inquiries. Tandragee neither wants nor needs this kind of criminality and hopefully police can apprehend those behind this incident.”