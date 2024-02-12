Staff in Shantallow shop 'commended for the way they dealt with what was undoubtedly a scary situation' after woman claiming to have a gun robs shop
In a statement the PSNI say that around 3.10pm yesterday (Sunday, 11th February) police received a report that a woman was in a shop in Earhart Park and had threatened the female staff members asking for money and said she had a gun.
She tried to get into the shop till but was unsuccessful.
She then grabbed a number of vapes and attempted to make off but members of the public intervened and tried to restrain her.
The statement added that it's reported she assaulted them.
Police responded and located a 32-year-old woman, matching the description of the suspect who was arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, criminal damage and common assault.
She remains in custody at this time. Officers also recovered the items that were reported stolen which were fit for resale.
Detective Sergeant Chambers from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division said: "This was a very brazen act carried out in the middle of the afternoon.
"The two young staff members faced their ordeal in such a brave manner and they are to be commended for the way they dealt with what was undoubtedly a scary situation for them.
"The members of the public who intervened are also to be commended for their bravery.
"I want to take this opportunity to appeal for witnesses to what happened and to anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch with us."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1092 of 11/02/24, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.