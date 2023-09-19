Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a PSNI statement they said that ‘around 9.15pm, a fire was reported at retail premises in the Stewartstown Road area’.

‘Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At this time, it has been reported that a teenage boy threw a lit firework into the premises which ignited under the till, causing damage to stock and electrical equipment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

‘Thankfully, none of the staff who were present reported any serious injuries, however, they have been left badly shaken’.

The statement adds that a short time later ‘a report was received that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus in the Stewartstown Road area’.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing to establish to extent of any damage caused or injuries sustained as a result of this reckless act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1749 of 18/9/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Reminding people about the dangers of fireworks, a PSNI spokesman said: ‘This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use them if you do not hold a valid licence to do so. If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to those involved in this activity to consider for a moment the community they are affecting by their behaviour, and refrain immediately from doing so.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live.

"Those who choose to engage in anti-social and disorderly behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.