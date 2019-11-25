Staff 'left distressed' after man uses broom handle to demand money and cigarettes

A man has been arrested after a robbery in central Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Jonny Adams said: “We received a report at approximately 8.35pm that a male had entered the premises on the Dublin Road, Belfast and used a broom handle to threaten the staff into giving him money and cigarettes.

Dublin Road, Belfast

“Later that evening police arrested a 24-year-old male on suspicion of robbery and he is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“The members of staff were not physically injured, but there is no doubt they have been left distressed by what can only be described as an extremely frightening ordeal which occurred in their place of work."

He appealed to anyone who has information which may assist the investigation to call detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1662 of 24/11/19.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.