Staff left shaken after robber threatens them with hammer

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at commercial premises on the Ballyholme Road in Bangor on Friday evening.

At approximately 5.55pm a man entered the shop armed with a hammer. He approached the counter and threatened staff with the hammer and demanded money from the till. He made off with a sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco.

He is described as being approximately 5’8” - 5’9” tall and of stocky build. The staff members were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.

Police are urging any customers in the shop at the time of robbery to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Cromie is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspiciously to contact detectives at Bangor on 101, quoting reference 1031 23/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.