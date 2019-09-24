Staff threatened with hammer attack in off licence robbery

Staff escaped injury during an armed robbery at an off licence on the Oldpark Road in north Belfast yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported that two males - one armed with a yellow-coloured hammer - entered the off licence at around 9.45pm.

PSNI.

Whilst one of the men held the door open the second male approached the counter and threatened staff members with a hammer.

The PSNI spokesman said a sum of money was handed over and the men then left the premises, making off on foot along the Oldpark Road, in the direction of Ballysillan. The PSNI spokesman added that the man who remained at the door had his face covered and was described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Meanwhile the male who approached the counter and who was not wearing a mask is described as being around 6ft tall, of heavy build with a scar on his right cheek.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and a navy hooded top and was armed with a yellow coloured hammer.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan has appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw men matching the descriptions given, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2186 23/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.