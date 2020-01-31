‘Stakeknife’ probe could lead to multiple charges

A major investigation into a top British spy inside the IRA could lead to more than 30 people facing criminal proceedings in connection with at least 10 murders, the High Court heard on Friday.

Counsel for a police chief heading the inquiry centred on the agent codenamed Stakeknife revealed that a dozen files have gone to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), with more set to follow.

The developments were disclosed during civil proceedings against a 73-year-old west Belfast man who denies being the spy.

Freddie Scappaticci is facing a total of 32 separate lawsuits over his alleged activities while in charge of the IRA’s internal security team, the so-called ‘Nutting Squad’.

But Jon Boutcher, the former Bedfordshire Chief Constable in charge of the Operation Kenova probe, wants those actions put on hold until his criminal investigation is completed.

In court on Friday a barrister representing Mr Boutcher claimed it could have a “chilling” effect on victims and witnesses who may be too scared to co-operate if material was disclosed during the civil litigation.

Tony McGleenan QC confirmed: “We now have prosecution files in respect of multiple murders going forward to the PPS.”

It was disclosed that 12 files have gone so far, with nine relating to the offence of murder, and others for conspiracy to murder or to pervert the course of justice. A further three deal with perjury offences.

“They involve potentially over 24 defendants,” Mr McGleenan said.

Another four or five files are expected to be sent at a later date.

“They relate to homicide matters, involving a further cohort of possible defendants,” counsel added.