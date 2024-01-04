Stand-off in Ballymena housing estate ends as man detained by specially trained officers
Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community.
The major police incident in Ballykeel 1 estate saw PSNI officers all kitted out with guns, helmets and infra red cameras on helmets.
Locals gathered in a group as the incident unfolded.
One man was detained following the incident.
Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday 3rd January, following a report of a concern for safety.
"One man was detained following the incident.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”