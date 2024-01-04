All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Stand-off in Ballymena housing estate ends as man detained by specially trained officers

A convoy of both marked and unmarked vehicles arrived in the Ballykeel 1 area of Ballymena last night following reports of a “concern for safety” at a property in the small estate.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 07:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community.

The major police incident in Ballykeel 1 estate saw PSNI officers all kitted out with guns, helmets and infra red cameras on helmets.

Locals gathered in a group as the incident unfolded.

One man was detained following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday 3rd January, following a report of a concern for safety.

Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community.

"One man was detained following the incident.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”