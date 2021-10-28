Stephen Barriskill murder: PSNI issue fresh appeal after 63-year-old found dead in Portadown
The PSNI has officially named the murder victim whose body was found at a house in Portadown as Stephen Barriskill.
Mr Barriskill, aged 63, was found dead at a house in Whitesides Hill - a quiet rural area just outside Portadown.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have named the 63-year-old male who was murdered at a residential property in Portadown as Stephen Barriskill.
“The Major Investigation Team detectives have issued a photograph of Mr Barriskill, along with a further appeal for information.”
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday afternoon (27 October), police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of Mr Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.
“A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.
“While our investigation is ongoing, I would again appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm on Tuesday 26 Oct, and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”
