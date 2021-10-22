Alice Morrow's body was discovered in her flat at Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate

Following the sentencing of Hutchinson for the horrific assault on the grandmother-of-three, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “My thoughts today are with Alice’s family and friends.

“Alice, who was a mother of three and a grandmother of three, was subjected to a horrific assault at the hands of her boyfriend, Stephen Hutchinson, which ultimately led to her death.

“Hutchinson has taken away the love and comfort of a devoted mother and grandmother. He has denied Alice’s three grandchildren the joy of precious memories with their grandmother. He has denied Alice the right to see her grandchildren grow into adulthood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Today’s sentencing won’t bring Alice back to her family, but I hope it will bring comfort to them knowing that Stephen Hutchinson is now in prison.”

Alice’s family issued a statement: “Alice was more than just a victim of Domestic Violence she was a Mother, Sister and a Grandmother.

“No amount of time in prison for him is enough. He violently took her life when she was scared and alone, and (he) left her while he tried to cover his tracks, but we are happy to know that he won’t be near our family for a long time but sad that it’s never going to bring our mum back.

“If anyone is in a domestic violence relationship please get help, don’t suffer at the hands of another. No-one deserves to have their life taken from them because of control from a man or a woman. There’s help out there please seek it.”

Inspector Phelan added: “Domestic abuse is a disturbing, and often hidden crime that can affect anyone. I would encourage anyone who has suffered domestic abuse to come forward to police – please do not suffer in silence, speak out. We have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and respect and they will support you throughout the court process.

“If you are concerned that you or another person may be at risk from domestic abuse - you have the ‘Right to Ask’.

“The Domestic Violence and Abuse Disclosure Scheme (DVADS) gives members of the public a ‘Right to Ask’ – this is a formal mechanism to make enquiries about an individual who you are in a relationship with, or who is in a relationship with someone you know, where there is a concern that the individual may be violent or abusive towards their partner.

“The aim of this scheme is to increase public safety and afford victims of domestic abuse with better protection by enabling potential victims to make an informed choice on whether to continue the relationship - it also provides them with help and support.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101, or in an emergency by calling 999. Visit https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/ for more information on domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry