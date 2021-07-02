BBC broadcaster and television presenter, Stephen Nolan.

The person behind the tweets has also apologised to the television and radio presenter for the personal abuse he was subjected to.

Neither individual is being identified as part of settlements reached in the potential defamation actions.

Paul Tweed, the high-profile libel and media lawyer who represents the BBC presenter, confirmed the terms of the latest case.

He said: "My client has agreed to accept a private apology and a five-figure settlement from another Twitter user today, in acknowledgement of this individual's comprehensive and frank expressions of regret."

As part of the resolution, the person responsible for the series of tweets acknowledged their postings contained completely untrue accusations about Mr Nolan.

"I unreservedly accept that the offending allegations had been totally unsubstantiated and without foundation and should never have been published," they said.

"I accept that no journalist should be subjected to personal abuse of the nature I posted.

"I apologise to Mr Nolan for any distress caused."

They added: "I have since deleted the tweets in question and as a mark of my sincerity have agreed to pay Mr Nolan damages and to cover his reasonable legal costs to date."

In a separate case, an anonymous troll agreed on Thursday to pay the broadcaster damages running into six figures.

Legal action was threatened against that Twitter user over a series of posts on the accounts 'Paster Jimberoo' and 'Pastor Jimberoo's Ghost'.

Their identity was traced following investigations carried out by Mr Nolan's security team.

That individual accepted running a campaign against the TV and radio star which involved "the systematic dissemination of false and defamatory allegations".

An online petition had also been created against Mr Nolan with the aim of undermining and damaging his professional reputation.

The troll issued an unreserved apology to the presenter and confirmed that the Twitter accounts have been deleted.

Mr Nolan has vowed to pursue anyone else engaged in malicious campaigns to undermine him and hinder his journalism.

He declared: "This should be a warning to all trolls - you will be tracked down."

---

