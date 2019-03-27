Stole the wages from another staff member

While working at a filling station a young woman stole the wages of another staff member, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Cavaco Beatriz Da Silva (18), Ashgrove Manor, Portadown, admitted the theft of cash to the value of £238 on September 21 last year.

The court heard she was working at a filling station on Obins Street in Portadown.

She stole the wages of another staff member when the money had been left there for collection. She was seen knocking the package to the ground and sliding it along the ground before putting it in her handbag.

Da Silva denied the offence, saying the injured party was confused and even after seeing the CCTV she didn’t change her mind.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said she was a full time student at Lurgan Tech and this was a part time job she had.

He added she had no explanation why she did it because she didn’t need the money.

Mr McDonald said her parents were very disappointed with her, were absolutely devastated and they had grounded her.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said stealing from a fellow member of staff was a very serious offence.

He added this would go on her record and would have consequences for her in the future.

The judge imposed a conditional discharge for two years and ordered her to pay £238 in compensation.