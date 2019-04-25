Stolen car was driven wrong way up the M1

Two people were arrested following an incident in which a car was driven the wrong way along the M1 on Sunday night/Monday morning (April 21/22).

As one officer described: “It was by pure good fortune on a busy Sunday night shift that one of very few free crews happened to be on Kiln Road around 5am to spot some dodgems style driving of a grey BMW 520.

PSNI

“Sadly, the driver took exception to the blue lights and in the latest in a string of bad moves, made off. Well, he tried.

“Not able to lose the crime fighting duo of Wee C and Wee A, he ditched the car and took to his feet, but not before chucking a knife out the window. Alarm bells!

“That was one of those moments you freeze frame and caption, ‘It was at this moment he knew he’d messed up’.”

The officer added: “While this is going on, more alarming information came in. A check with the car owner revealed it had just been stolen during a burglary! Furthermore, reports were coming in of a grey BMW 520 being driven the WRONG WAY UP THE M1 from Moira, before coming off at Lurgan!

“Enter PD [police dog] Drago He doesn’t mess about when it comes to hide and seek, and quickly located our boyo, seemingly the worse for wear, in a field nearby.

“He was arrested for burglary, taking and driving away, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, no license, no insurance, failing to stop, report and remain (at an RTC) and failing to stop for police. The passenger was arrested for a breach of court bail.”

The officer appealed for witnesses to come forward, if you were in or around Moira, the M1, Lough Road or Kiln Road around 5am on Monday morning and you saw a BMW 520 driving erratically or on the wrong side of the motorway, police want to hear from you - particularly if you have dash cam footage.

If that applies to you, ring 101. The reference number is 252 of 22/04/19.