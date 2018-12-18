Storm warning: disruptions across NI this morning

The PSNI says the weather warning across Northern Ireland is in place until at least after rush hour today.

“Please give yourself extra time for your commute to allow for the surface water, wind and rain and get there safely,” it said,

“Lashing rain and strong winds make for difficult driving conditions this morning. Please leave extra time for your journey, slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Trafficwatch NI said that from 6.40am today, the M1 between Junctions 12 and 13 is open, despite other media reporting it closed.

It also reported a tree is down at the B107 at Magheragall on the Ballinderry Road at Lisburn.

BBC NI Travel said the tree is down about being 1/4 mile before School Lane, heading away from Lisburn.

NIE Networks also advised that power is back on in Cookstown BT80 area.

The BBC has reported that there is debris on roads across Northern Ireland.

Trafficwatch NI has also reported the following disruptions;-

:: A tree is down and obstructing Glen Road near Ballystockart Road in the Comber area.

:: In Banbridge area there are reports of low hanging tree branches on A50 Castlewellan Rd at cross roads with Drumneath Rd / Ballievey Rd; passable but an issue for high sided vehicles

:: Trampoline on main A50 road between Banbridge and Castlewellan, but closer to Castlewellan - “extra care if in the area this morning”.

:: In Dundrod a tree is blocking the countrybound lane at the Pitts on the Dundrod Circuit.

:: In Co Antrim there are long delays on the A26 Lisnevenagh Road towards Dunsilly Roundabout M22, J1 and M22 Belfast bound from Dunsilly

:: Reports of low overhanging branches at Newtownbreda Rd near School, at Castlereagh in South Belfast

:: There are queues on the M22 at J1 and emergency services are present

:: There had been a tree down at M2 J6 Antrim Area Hospital but this has now been removed - still debris on motorway but passable

:: The Coleraine to Limavady mountain road is open for drivers this morning

:: On the A7 Belfast Road from Carryduff to Saintfield there is lots of excess surface water with puddles and spray making driving extremely tricky

:: At BlackSkull in Co Down a a tree is down on the Mullafernagh Road near Banbridge, just off the A1.

The BBC has reported power cuts in the Ards and Cultra areas and 3000 homes without power across NI.